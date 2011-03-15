Apple Sold 7,200 iPad 2s On Launch Day At Its Flagship Manhattan Store

While Apple has yet to officially share any sales numbers on the iPad 2, we can deliver one very specific insight about sales.



According to a well connected source, Apple sold 7,200 iPad 2s on launch day at its flagship 5th Avenue store in Manhattan.

Our source didn’t have a comparison to the year prior, but lines at Apple’s 5th Ave store were longer this year than last according to Piper analyst Gene Munster.

