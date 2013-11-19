Here Are Some Legislative Bodies Where Rob Ford Could Tackle Anyone He Wants

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford tackled City Councilwoman Pam McConnell today during proceedings to strip him of several of the powers and privileges of his office.

Ford later apologized for running over his older, female colleague, saying “I apologise to anyone I accidentally hit when my brother was in an altercation over there,” according to the National Post. Mayor Ford thought his brother, Councilmember Doug Ford, had gotten into a fight; he was rushing to help his brother, and McConnell was simply in the way.

In Canada, tackling your colleagues is frowned upon. Perhaps Rob Ford should consider taking his future legislative career overseas, to a country where physically attacking your political opponents is more accepted behaviour.

Like South Korea:

Or Ukraine:

Or Russia:

Or Venezuela:

Or Nigeria:

Or Somalia:

Or Taiwan:

As of last Wednesday, Ford had a 40% approval rating among Toronto residents, according to an Ipsos poll.

