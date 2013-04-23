Here Are Some Great Viral Videos To Celebrate YouTube Turning 8

As YouTube turns eight today, we look back at some of the viral favourites over the years, including Charlie Bit My Finger and the very first video uploaded onto the site.



With millions of videos uploaded and over 1 trillion views over its eight year history, YouTube has become part of many people’s everyday lives.

From Charlie bit my finger and Gangnam Style to Kony 2012, YouTube has entertained and informed viewers in their millions.

YouTube was created in February 2005 by three former PayPal employees, Chad Hurley, Steve Chen and Jawed Karim, who based it in San Bruno, California.

In 2013, roughly 60 hours of new videos are uploaded every minute, and the site has over 800 million unique users a month, according to YouTube.

Here are some of the most memorable YouTube hits since the first upload on April 23 2005.

1. Charlie bit my finger – again!



Who will ever forget the viral video of a toddler biting his brother’s finger and then smiling broadly? The video is the most popular non-music video on YouTube with over 500 million views since it was upoaded on May 22 2007.

2. Me at the zoo

This 20 second clip was the first ever video uploaded on YouTube. Jawed Karim, one of the founders of YouTube, posted this clip of himself at San Diego Zoo at 8.27pm on April 23 2005.



3. Gangnam Style

Gangnam Style, the music video with the distinctive dance by South Korean pop star Psy, is the most viewed upload in YouTube’s history. It has been viewed over 1.5 billion times since July 15 2012.



4. Kony 2012

In May 2012, the 30-minute video, Kony 2012, spread all over the world, causing outrage and controversy. The film was produced by three American videographers campaigning for greater efforts to capture Joseph Kony, the leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA). To date, the video has been viewed on YouTube more than 97 million times.



5. Fenton the dog

The clip of a man walking through London’s Richmond Park became a huge online hit after his pet Labrador called “Fenton” took more than a passing interest in the park’s wildlife. The clip caused a storm on Twitter and led to several spoof videos being made. It has been viewed more than 8.5 million times and has gone down in viral history.



6. Sneezing baby panda

From 2006, this famous clip is arguably the perfect cute baby animal video. No suprise that the 17 second clip has been watched nearly 160 million times. Like many stars of the video sharing site, the bears even have their own website and merchandising deals.



