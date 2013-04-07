Here Are Some Changes Apple Should Make To The iPhone's Software

Apple is preparing the next version of iOS, the software use on iPhones and iPads.



A lot of people believe Apple needs to change the look and feel of iOS as well as the way iOS works. Someone posted a video to YouTube with a concept video for iOS, addressing the latter problem.

One of the biggest problems with iOS is that it takes multiple steps to do simple tasks like putting the phone in aeroplane mode. In this concept video, there are a few shortcuts.

We especially like the lock screen ideas. You could swipe on the time and get the option to turn off wifi, Bluetooth, do not disturb, or put it in aeroplane mode. You can also adjust the quick access option on the bottom right from the camera to whatever you want.

It’s not perfect, but we wouldn’t be unhappy if Apple used some of the ideas in this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.