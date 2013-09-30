Here Are Some Wild 'Breaking Bad' Finale Gifs To Close Out The Series

Chris C Anderson

Breaking Bad” closed out the series tonight, and boy what an end it was! Everybody pretty much agrees it was a perfect ending. Fair warning, if you haven’t seen the finale yet, you might want to skip this post as there are massive spoilers.

If you did catch the last episode of the critically acclaimed AMC show, then here are some choice gifs of a few of the memorable moments audiences just witnessed.

Walt creeps in the shadows while he waits to spring on his old business partner and wife.

AMC

Spring! Walt is quite the sneak in this episode, moving around like a ghost.

AMC

Walt wants what’s left of his money to go to Flynn and he wants them to do it. To make sure they do as he asks he terrifies them into thinking he”s hired assassins to kill them if they don’t comply. It works.

AMC

Walt then creeps on Skylar for their last meeting.

AMC

He says a final goodbye to Holly.

AMC

Walt
reallyknows how Lydia operates. If you wondered what Walt was going to do with the ricin, well this will be her last packet of sweetener.

AMC

Pinkman has a flashback to better times as he’s holed up prisoner in the meth lab.

AMC

Then we see him in chains as he’s marched in to meet Walt for the final time at Jack’s gang club house.

AMC

We know things are about to get
realinteresting when Walt manages to get his keys back.

AMC

Real interesting. He triggers the trunk of his car to spring and inside…

AMC

… is the massive machine gun he’s jerry-rigged.

AMC

It unleashes on Jack’s gang.

Breaking Bad Machine Gun 1AMC

Wiping out almost the entire crew.

AMC

Except for Todd … but Todd isn’t long for this world. Jesse still has a score to settle. And settle it he does.

AMC

He pulls Todd to the ground and strangles him as Walt looks on while the dead body of Jack’s number two man rocks in a massage chair.

AMC

After Jesse finished off Todd, it’s Walt’s turn to finish off Jack.

AMC

With that nasty business attended to, Walt gives Jesse the gun. Will Pinkman shoot Walt?

AMC

No, he sees Walt has been hit by his own gun. Jesse leaves Walt to his own devices and drives off looking like this …

AMC

Walt heads to the meth lab. Where else would he go? He’s going to the big meth lab in the sky.

AMC

Show’s over folks. Here’s the last shot of Walt you’ll ever see.

AMC

