Here Are Some Wild 'Breaking Bad' Finale Gifs To Close Out The Series

“Breaking Bad” closed out the series tonight, and boy what an end it was! Everybody pretty much agrees it was a perfect ending. Fair warning, if you haven’t seen the finale yet, you might want to skip this post as there are massive spoilers.

If you did catch the last episode of the critically acclaimed AMC show, then here are some choice gifs of a few of the memorable moments audiences just witnessed.

Walt creeps in the shadows while he waits to spring on his old business partner and wife.

Spring! Walt is quite the sneak in this episode, moving around like a ghost.

Walt wants what’s left of his money to go to Flynn and he wants them to do it. To make sure they do as he asks he terrifies them into thinking he”s hired assassins to kill them if they don’t comply. It works.

Walt then creeps on Skylar for their last meeting.

He says a final goodbye to Holly.

Walt

reallyknows how Lydia operates. If you wondered what Walt was going to do with the ricin, well this will be her last packet of sweetener.

Pinkman has a flashback to better times as he’s holed up prisoner in the meth lab.

Then we see him in chains as he’s marched in to meet Walt for the final time at Jack’s gang club house.

We know things are about to get

realinteresting when Walt manages to get his keys back.

Real interesting. He triggers the trunk of his car to spring and inside…

… is the massive machine gun he’s jerry-rigged.

It unleashes on Jack’s gang.

Wiping out almost the entire crew.

Except for Todd … but Todd isn’t long for this world. Jesse still has a score to settle. And settle it he does.

He pulls Todd to the ground and strangles him as Walt looks on while the dead body of Jack’s number two man rocks in a massage chair.

After Jesse finished off Todd, it’s Walt’s turn to finish off Jack.

With that nasty business attended to, Walt gives Jesse the gun. Will Pinkman shoot Walt?

No, he sees Walt has been hit by his own gun. Jesse leaves Walt to his own devices and drives off looking like this …

Walt heads to the meth lab. Where else would he go? He’s going to the big meth lab in the sky.

Show’s over folks. Here’s the last shot of Walt you’ll ever see.

