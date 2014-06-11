Here Are Some Brazilian Cocktails You Can Make At Home To Toast The World Cup

The caipirinha

Sydneysiders and Melbournites probably fell in love with the caipirinha (pronounced KAI-PUR-EEN-YA) and caipiroska over the last decade thanks in no small part to the cocktails at Longrain restaurant. The bartenders there are famous for the muddled “stick” drinks and these lime-based drinks seem perfect for Thai food.

But with the World Cup looming, it’s time to fire up the barbecue and get mixing.

The Caipirinha is a simple Brazilian classic made from Cachaça, a sugar-based distilled spirit, with fresh lime, muddled sugar and ice, while its cousin, the caipiroska substitutes vodka for the Brazilian spirit.

You can also make caipirinhas with in-season fresh fruit such as strawberrys, kiwi, pineapple, watermelon or passionfruit and add herbs such as mint for a twist.

Velho Barreiro Cachaça is one of Brazil’s leading spirits, with a lovely floral aroma and clean finish, and good for this cocktail.

The other cockails are made with Brazil’s answer to Coca-Cola – Guarana Antarctica, the country’s 2nd most popular (behind Coke) soft drink, made from the Amazon jungle fruit guarana, which many think of as a pick-me-up because its seeds have twice the caffeine of coffee. The drink has a slight apple-like taste and distinctive berry after-flavour, but it doesn’t have the same big kick as many of the energy drink offerings.

Caipirinha

Ingredients

1/2 lime sliced in 4-6 wedges

2 teaspoons caster sugar

Ice cubes

50mL Cachaça

Method

Remove the ends of the lime

Cut the lime in half and remove the bitter centre pit from the lime

Slice half of the lime into four wedges

Place lime wedges in a glass

Add caster sugar to the glass

Muddle the lime and sugar in order to extract the juice and essential oils from the skin of the lime

Fill the glass with ice cubes

Pour the Cachaça all the way to the top of the glass

Pour the contents of the glass into a cocktail shaker, shake well and pour it back into the glass.

Alternatively, if you don’t have cocktail shaker, use crushed ice instead of ice cubes and stir into the cocktail thoroughly.

Guaraninha

Ingredients

1/2 lime, cut into wedges

1/2 dessert spoon white sugar

45 mL Cachaça

Guarana Antarctica

Ice

Method

Macerate the ingredients well

Add crushed ice

Top with Guarana Antarctica

Serve in tall glass

Guarana Mojito

Ingredients

1 bunch mint,

5mL lime juice or juice of 1/2 lime

1/2 teaspoon white sugar

45 mL rum

Guarana Antarctica

Ice

Method

Macerate the ingredients well

Add crushed ice

Top with Guarana Antarctica

Serve in tall glass

3 Citrus

(Non-alcoholic)

Ingredients

Wedge of lime

Wedge of lemon

Wedge of orange

Guarana Antarctica

Ice

Method

Macerate lime, lemon and orange

Add crushed ice

Top with Guarana Antarctica

Serve in tall glass

