Sydneysiders and Melbournites probably fell in love with the caipirinha (pronounced KAI-PUR-EEN-YA) and caipiroska over the last decade thanks in no small part to the cocktails at Longrain restaurant. The bartenders there are famous for the muddled “stick” drinks and these lime-based drinks seem perfect for Thai food.
But with the World Cup looming, it’s time to fire up the barbecue and get mixing.
The Caipirinha is a simple Brazilian classic made from Cachaça, a sugar-based distilled spirit, with fresh lime, muddled sugar and ice, while its cousin, the caipiroska substitutes vodka for the Brazilian spirit.
You can also make caipirinhas with in-season fresh fruit such as strawberrys, kiwi, pineapple, watermelon or passionfruit and add herbs such as mint for a twist.
Velho Barreiro Cachaça is one of Brazil’s leading spirits, with a lovely floral aroma and clean finish, and good for this cocktail.
The other cockails are made with Brazil’s answer to Coca-Cola – Guarana Antarctica, the country’s 2nd most popular (behind Coke) soft drink, made from the Amazon jungle fruit guarana, which many think of as a pick-me-up because its seeds have twice the caffeine of coffee. The drink has a slight apple-like taste and distinctive berry after-flavour, but it doesn’t have the same big kick as many of the energy drink offerings.
Caipirinha
Ingredients
1/2 lime sliced in 4-6 wedges
2 teaspoons caster sugar
Ice cubes
50mL Cachaça
Method
Remove the ends of the lime
Cut the lime in half and remove the bitter centre pit from the lime
Slice half of the lime into four wedges
Place lime wedges in a glass
Add caster sugar to the glass
Muddle the lime and sugar in order to extract the juice and essential oils from the skin of the lime
Fill the glass with ice cubes
Pour the Cachaça all the way to the top of the glass
Pour the contents of the glass into a cocktail shaker, shake well and pour it back into the glass.
Alternatively, if you don’t have cocktail shaker, use crushed ice instead of ice cubes and stir into the cocktail thoroughly.
Guaraninha
Ingredients
1/2 lime, cut into wedges
1/2 dessert spoon white sugar
45 mL Cachaça
Guarana Antarctica
Ice
Method
Macerate the ingredients well
Add crushed ice
Top with Guarana Antarctica
Serve in tall glass
Guarana Mojito
Ingredients
1 bunch mint,
5mL lime juice or juice of 1/2 lime
1/2 teaspoon white sugar
45 mL rum
Guarana Antarctica
Ice
Method
Macerate the ingredients well
Add crushed ice
Top with Guarana Antarctica
Serve in tall glass
3 Citrus
(Non-alcoholic)
Ingredients
Wedge of lime
Wedge of lemon
Wedge of orange
Guarana Antarctica
Ice
Method
Macerate lime, lemon and orange
Add crushed ice
Top with Guarana Antarctica
Serve in tall glass
