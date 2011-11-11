Design That Inspired Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs was famous for his obsession with design.



Typically, you hear about this obsession as it pertained to Apple products.

But it was also a big part of his personal life.

According to Walter Isaacson’s illuminating biography, Jobs was so picky about design that it took him eight years to furnish a house he bought in 1991.

When Jobs finally did purchase a washer & dryer, a lamp, a TV, or a radio – it was because he had found something he truly admired.

After he bought a Miele washer and dryer, Jobs said “I got more thrill out of them than I have out of any piece of high tech in years.”

In some of these products, you can see design cues that would later make their way into Apple products.

