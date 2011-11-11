Design That Inspired Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs at home

Steve Jobs was famous for his obsession with design.

Typically, you hear about this obsession as it pertained to Apple products.

But it was also a big part of his personal life.

According to Walter Isaacson’s illuminating biography, Jobs was so picky about design that it took him eight years to furnish a house he bought in 1991.

When Jobs finally did purchase a washer & dryer, a lamp, a TV, or a radio – it was because he had found something he truly admired.

After he bought a Miele washer and dryer, Jobs said “I got more thrill out of them than I have out of any piece of high tech in years.”

In some of these products, you can see design cues that would later make their way into Apple products.

Jobs wanted the first Macintosh to have the feel of a Porsche (not a Ferrari)

Jobs drove a Mercedes and loved the older models, too

Isaacson says Jobs particularly admired Henckel knives

You can see how Braun designed influenced Apple products

This is a Bösendorfer piano. Jobs put one in the first Mac office

Jobs drove BMW motorcyles, and he put one of those in the lobby, too.

This Richard Sapper lamp embodies the tastes of a younger Steve Jobs

The young Jobs loved the look of Bang & Olufson audio equipment.

Jobs would walk the aisles of department stores just to see Cuisinart designs

The young Steve Jobs owned a Sony Trinitron TV.

Jobs admired the chairs designed by Ray Eames

For years, one of Jobs's only pieces of home decor was a Tiffany lamp

Steve also had specific tastes in music and books

