Here Are Some Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Mitt Romney's Pre-Debate Ritual

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Mitt Romney spent some quality time with his wife, Ann, and their sons Tuesday, winding down before his high-stakes match-up with President Barack Obama at Hofstra University.



Garrett Jackson, Romney’s “body man,” tweets this photo of the family enjoying a “pre-game” meal of rotisserie chicken and baked potato:

Photo: Twitter / @dgjackson

And here’s one from Romney’s son Josh, who points out via Twitter that his brother Craig is “not a big crust eater”:

Photo: Twitter / @joshromney

Romney’s eldest son Tagg tweeted this photo a little later, of the family hanging out before heading over to the debate venue:

Photo: Twitter / @tromney

Later, Jackson tweeted this sweet photo of Romney and his wife on the way to the debate:

Photo: Twitter / @dgjackson

And here’s the family hanging out backstage at Hofstra:

Photo: Twitter / @dgjackson

And finally, here are the Romneys checking out some “funny photos” before the debate:

Photo: Twitter / @dgjackson

Now here’s what Obama did to prepare for tonight’s debate >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.