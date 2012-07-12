Six Stocks Making Huge Moves

Photo: Eric Molina / Flickr

With the upcoming release of Federal Reserve minutes, markets have traded close to flat on the day. Two big retailers, Abercrombie & Fitch and Best Buy, are making big moves in opposite directions.Here are today’s winners and losers.



Winners:

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF): Up 4.4 per cent —Abercrombie announced a big share buyback program and cuts in Europe, which was exactly what investors wanted to hear.

EOG Resources (EOG): Up 3.4 per cent —EOG Resources announced it will be trading ex-dividend.

Netflix (NFLX): Up 3.1 per cent — Netflix has been continuing to rise since the CEO announced that over 1 billion hours of content were streamed in June.

Losers:

Best Buy (BBY): Down 7.4 per cent — Smaller rival brick-and-mortar retailer Hhgregg posted a poor earnings report that has led to its stock losing over a third of its value, and dragging Best Buy down with it.

Waste Management (WM): Down 5.3 per cent — Morgan Stanley downgraded Waste Management to underweight from equal weight, causing the stock to tumble.

Harley Davidson (HOG): Down 4.3 per cent — Harley-Davidson declined after Citi said its growth slowed in June.

