Here Are Six Brands That Have Come Back From The Dead

Photo: By Steamtalks on Flickr

It is not unusual for brands to disappear.It is unusual to see major brands resurrected.



Scores of brands like New Coke, Circuit City, and Borders are likely to be gone forever.

But a number of companies find that certain dying brands still have some attraction for consumers.

This may be because at one time they were well-known, at least well enough to make them worthwhile targets for new investment.

24/7 Wall St. looked at the world of dying brands to find several that, with product changes and marketing dollars, have come back to their previous levels of sales and popularity.

Most of the brands on the 24/7 Wall St. “Brands That Have Come Back From the Dead” have long histories.

Brands, including VW, Lego, and Nintendo are nearly a century or more old. Even Apple and Camaro have been consumer products for decades. All of them were also the market leaders, or at least brands with very large sales, in their sectors before their revenue declined.

24/7 Wall St. looked at consumer brands that were among the dominant products in their markets at some time in the past 50 years but have lost their place almost completely.

They were revived by their parent companies or new owners, and are now profitable and healthy again. Some, like Apple and Marvel, are the leaders in their industries.

