Here Are 7 Stocks Making Huge Moves

The stock markets have been mixed all day today. The S&P’s been up, but the Dow’s been down. But the tech-heavy Nasdaq is outperforming.Here are today’s winners and losers.



Winners:

Facebook (FB): Up 6.6 per cent —Facebook has announced that it will acquire Face.com, a facial recognition startup.

First Solar (FSLR): Up 5.5 per cent —First Solar is up big after the Japanese government said it plans to boost subsidies for solar panels.

eBay (EBAY): Up 4.7 per cent — eBay was labelled outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods based on eBay’s position to benefit from e-commerce and payments converging.

Cerner (CERN): Up 4.3 per cent — Cerner is launching a closed-loop medication safety initiative in the United Arab Emerites, which has sparked investor interest as the stock has soared since the opening bell.





Losers:

SAIC (SAI): Down 2.8 per cent — SAIC fell after Lockheed Martin won a large IT contract from the defence Department. The DISA used to be SAIC’s largest contract.

United States Steel (X): Down 3.2 per cent — United States Steel is down after demand and price worries have affected the steel stock industry significantly.

Hewlett-Packard (HPQ): Down 2.5 per cent — Approximately 1/3 of HP’s business is in Europe, and IT spending is expected to be cut due to the growing concerns in the Eurozone.

