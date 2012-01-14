Here Are Screenshots Of A Blatant Pinterest Ripoff Called – Wait For It – Pinspire

Photo-sharing site Pinterest has been a stunning success since it launched in December 2009.



Over the past six months, it grew 40% to reach 11 million visitors in one week back in December.

It’s growing faster than Facebook grew during its early days. The thing is nuts.

So of course, the people running the site had to know they would eventually face a few copycats and clones.

But there’s no way they saw this coming.

German entrepreneur brothers, the Samwers – famous for launching European clones of popular American startups – have, according to RWW, launched a site that looks and works almost exactly like Pinterest.

You won’t believe what they’re calling it: Pinspire.

If you think that’s bad, you HAVE to see how similar the thing looks to Pintrest.

New York VC Chris Dixon put it best in a tweet: “Wow. The Samwer bros sure aren’t shy about copying other sites.”

The Pinterest homepage… …the Pinspire homepage. Hover over a Pinterest image, and these options pop up… …just like they do on Pinspire. Here's a Pinterest image page… …here's a Pinspire page. Note how even the sign-up promp is basically the same. Look at the logo and its colour! It's insane!

