Here Are The Pictures From Last Night's Flashy Kennedy centre honours

Photo: AP

“Oprah is so powerful and influential,” Chris Rock joked at the Kennedy centre honours show last night, “she almost got Sarah Palin to read a book.”The camera didn’t show President Obama’s reaction to the joke, but it did show Colin Powell uncomfortably laughing in response.



Oprah Winfrey, meanwhile, was one of five recipients of the Kennedy centre honours: she joined Paul McCartney, country singer Merle Haggard, Broadway composer Jerry Herman, and dancer and choreographer Bill T. Jones.

“Oprah is so rich,” Rock said, “If she and Paul McCartney had sex, the S.E.C. would have to approve it.”

Chris Rock wasn’t the only one full of controversial jokes. Sec. of State Hillary Clinton, who had just taken the red-eye back from Bahrain where she was attempting to do some WikiLeaks damage control, quipped: “This evening is not so much about honouring American artists as it is about honouring artists who have helped to shape America,” she said. “I am writing a cable about it, which I’m sure you’re going to see.”

But our real question is: what was Charles Rangel doing there?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.