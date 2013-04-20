Watertown Residents Are Looking Out Of Their Windows And Seeing These Incredible War-Like Scenes

Paul Szoldra

Law enforcement continue to search throughout the northeast for the remaining suspect in the terror attack at the Boston Marathon.

Dzhokar Tsarnaev is the lone identified suspect still on the loose, and the FBI is releasing photos, descriptions of vehicles he may be driving, and seeking tips (If you have any, call 1-800-CALL-FBI).

Besides the official releases, people in the area are taking to Twitter to release their own photos of what’s happening — usually from the windows of their homes as police move about. There are two hashtags to follow for what’s going on: #manhunt, and #bostonbombing.

Here’s what we’ve seen so far:

