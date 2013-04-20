Watertown Residents Are Looking Out Of Their Windows And Seeing These Incredible War-Like Scenes

Law enforcement continue to search throughout the northeast for the remaining suspect in the terror attack at the Boston Marathon.
Dzhokar Tsarnaev is the lone identified suspect still on the loose, and the FBI is releasing photos, descriptions of vehicles he may be driving, and seeking tips (If you have any, call 1-800-CALL-FBI).
Besides the official releases, people in the area are taking to Twitter to release their own photos of what’s happening — usually from the windows of their homes as police move about. There are two hashtags to follow for what’s going on: #manhunt, and #bostonbombing.
Here’s what we’ve seen so far:
Holy crap, they got snipers on the shed #manhunt twitter.com/theN0w/status/…
— . (@theN0w) April 19, 2013
More SWAT arrive #BostonBombing #Manhunt twitter.com/FreshBananas/s…
— Miss Bea-o (@FreshBananas) April 19, 2013
#Boston door to door search for “Terrorist” in #Boston Marathon Bombing..Stay safe #Boston #manhunt #watertown twitter.com/robynd323/stat…
— RobynD323 (@robynd323) April 19, 2013
This is wild. “@munkyboii: Just got searched for safety measures for the #manhunt in #watertown twitter.com/MunKYBoii/stat…“
— Bryan Hall (@bry_hall) April 19, 2013
More swat arriving. #manhunt #watertown twitter.com/aaronspagnolo/…
— Aaron Spagnolo (@aaronspagnolo) April 19, 2013
a nineteen year old… #ManHunt twitter.com/kimbo_preis/st…
— Michael Oppenheimer (@kimbo_preis) April 19, 2013
RT @mozaie: “@youranonnews: Welcome to #Boston! twitter.com/57UN/status/32… Via @57un“whoa some scary stuff #bostonbombing #Anonymous
— Anonymous_B.I.G.(@AnonBig) April 19, 2013
More military presence, staging a search #watertown #manhunt #bostonbombing twitter.com/MunKYBoii/stat…
— Henry Nguyen (@MunKYBoii) April 19, 2013
