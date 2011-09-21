Here Are Nine College Majors That Will Actually Get You A Job After Graduation

Programs in environmental studies are spreading as energy, water, food, and climate promise to be defining issues of the century.

Starting this fall, students at the University of Wisconsin--Madison can major in either environmental studies or environmental sciences, for example. Environmental studies is an interdisciplinary degree, requiring students to select among courses in food and agriculture, health, energy, biodiversity, climate, history and culture, land use, and policy.

In the related field of sustainability, which concentrates on keeping biological systems diverse and productive, some 35 U.S. colleges (including Arizona State University, Pennsylvania State University, the University of Kentucky, and the University of Oklahoma) offer a bachelor's degree, according to the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. Several others offer more specialised degrees; Unity College, for example, offers degrees in sustainable agriculture and sustainable energy.

Source: U.S. News and World Report.