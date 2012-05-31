Morgan Stanley's Complete Outlook For The 14 Most Important Commodities In The World

Photo: China Photos/Getty Images

Many investors are diversifying into commodities opting for gold as a safe haven, and agricultural commodities in the long run.This is also the recommendation of Morgan Stanley’s commodities team led by Hussein Allidina.



In their latest update to their Commodity Manual, they continue to be most bullish on gold, soybeans and corn as the firm’s economist forecast further deceleration in the global economy.

They do, however, expect copper prices to pick up in the second half of the year with infrastructure investment in China pick’s up.

In a bull case Brent crude oil prices could rise to $125 per barrel 2012 average year price:

$105.00 / barrel 2013 average year price:

N/A Oil prices are being weighed down by new sovereign debt issues in Europe and easing global tensions on oil supply. If OPEC production continues at the current rate supply will outstrip demand in 2012. Source: Morgan Stanley Natural gas is expected to be oversupplied in 2012 and will pressure prices 2012 average year price:

$2.40 / million BTUs 2013 average year price:

$3.95 / million BTUs Natural gas will likely be over-supplied in 2012 despite a slowdown in production. Slowing demand is however likely to build higher year-over-year inventories which will impact prices. Slowing gas-directed drilling may help tighten balances towards the end of the year. Source: Morgan Stanley Morgan Stanley analysts are bearish on aluminium because of the supply overhang 2012 average year price:

$2,300.00 / tonne 2013 average year price:

$2,400.00 / tonne There is surplus aluminium but high cost producers are closing capacity and because prices are lower than marginal cost. Source: Morgan Stanley

Copper is expected to outperform base metals 2012 average year price:

$8,400.00 / tonne

2013 average year price:

$9,000.00 / tonne Copper prices are expected to remain high because of supply side difficulties. Prices will continue to remain high until the global inventory pipeline is replenished most likely after 2014. Source: Morgan Stanley

Nickel prices depend on Chinese steel production and the success of major laterite projects 2012 average year price:

$20,100.00 / tonne

2013 average year price:

$21,800.00 / tonne Nickel prices are linked with Chinese stainless steel production and exports, which are at risk because of a decline in industrial production. The outlook for nickel is also tied to the success of four major laterite (iron and aluminium rich oil) projects and two projects in Brazil. Source: Morgan Stanley

Zinc prices will only improve if China changes policy to boost construction 2012 average year price:

$2,100.00 / tonne

2013 average year price:

$2,200.00 / tonne Zinc refinery production growth is slowing but it will be a few quarters before the inventories are cleared at current demand rates. The global zinc market is oversupplied and has been so since the first quarter of 2008 and there is unlikely to be a reprieve this year. Zinc prices are only expected to perform better if China changes policy to boost construction, and if demand from Europe increases. Source: Morgan Stanley

Gold prices are expected to be supported by low interest rates and unconventional monetary policies 2012 average year price:

$1,825.00 / ounce 2013 average year price:

$2,175.00 / ounce Investor demand for gold as a safe haven is likely to keep gold prices elevated. A low interest rate environment, unconventional monetary policies in the U.S. and Europe, and political tensions in the Middle East will also boost prices. Morgan Stanley analysts expect gold to continue to be volatile. Source: Morgan Stanley

Silver continues to be an attractive safe haven but is volatile 2012 average year price:

$35.00 / ounce 2013 average year price:

$42.00 / ounce Investment demand in the silver market has waned of late but but negative real interest rates in the U.S. are likely to be behind investment demand for silver even without another round of QE. After a sharp correction in Q2 2011 silver continues to be an attractive safe haven when compared with gold. But silver is volatile, vulnerable to weakening industrial demand and weaker supply all of which make it a less supported market than gold. The key risks for silver are that a weaker economic outlook in 2012 and 2013 will cut fabrication demand (manipulation of metal from one state to another), but not enough to deter production. Source: Morgan Stanley

The slowdown in the global economy and decline in discretionary spending puts platinum demand at risk 2012 average year price:

$1,687.00 / ounce 2013 average year price:

$1,836.00 / ounce Morgan Stanley analysts are less bullish on platinum since it lacks the safe have status associated with gold and silver and has limited investment demand. Jewelry and the automotive industry act as key end markets for platinum and in a weaker economic environment where consumers tend to be more judicious about spending, demand for platinum is at risk. Source: Morgan Stanley

The outlook for cotton in 2012-2013 is going to be bearish 2011-2012 average year price:

$0.90 / pound 2012-2013 average year price:

$0.80 / pound Demand for U.S. cotton is decreasing because of higher than expected Indian exports and weak demand from emerging market textile manufacturers. The net export sale cancellations seen in the U.S. over the past three weeks are expected to persist for the remainder of the marketing year. Source: Morgan Stanley

Increased production has Morgan Stanley analysts bearish on sugar 2011-2012 average year price:

$0.22 / pound 2012-2013 average year price:

$0.19 / pound Morgan Stanley analysts are bearish on sugar because they anticipate global surplus in 2012. Increased sugar production in Thailand, Russia and India could push supplies higher. 'The start of the C/S Brazilian crush should weaken prices as weak northern hemisphere demand for Brazilian raws prompts a global trade surplus into 3Q 2012.' Source: Morgan Stanley

2011-2012 average year price:

$6.60 / bushel 2012-2013 average year price:

$5.75 / bushel U.S. and global corn inventories are low which should support corn prices. The USDA is unlikely however to acknowledge this soon though and a fast corn planting pace is playing into their belief of an early harvest of new crop and feeding cycle. For now all the attention is on Brazil and the health of the Safrinha crop. Source: Morgan Stanley

Analysts are bullish on soybeans in the near-term 2011-2012 average year price:

$12.75 / bushel

2012-2013 average year price:

$12.70 / bushel Weak production in South America and strong crush margins in China should support near-term demand for U.S. soybeans and soy meal. Source: Morgan Stanley

Wheat is trading at a discount to corn but prices could be boosted by supply disruptions in Argentina and the Ukraine 2011-2012 average year price:

$6.70 / bushel 2012-2013 average year price:

$6.30 / bushel U.S. wheat feed demand is strong but U.S. supplies can meet this demand. The pressure on U.S. wheat exports is easing because of supplies from Europe and Australia, but supply disruptions in the Ukraine and Argentina could boost wheat prices in 2013. Source: Morgan Stanley

