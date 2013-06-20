Here Are More Advertisers Cleaning Up At Cannes [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



McCann’s “Dumb Ways To Die” won another Cannes Grand Prix, this time for the radio category. Intel/Toshiba, Oreo, and Apple have won awards in other categories.

Burberry is now all over Vine.

WPP bought stake in a micro-blogging site called Muzy.

According to the IAB, only one in 10 retailers from the UK have tablet optimised sites.

Mitch Weinstrom from UM explains why cookies are good for Google and Facebook.

Sorry Steve Stoute and Translation, Anheuser-Busch InBev is switching over to have BBDO as its creative lead on Bud Light. Translation can keep Bud Light Platinum, though.

Twitter made a deal with Viacom.

