Here Are Microsoft's Black Friday Deals For Xbox

If you’ve decided on a new Xbox One console as a holiday gift, next up, you’ll want games, and maybe other stuff like controllers.

Microsoft has launched a Black Friday web page with a round up of deals from its own online store and others like these:

Assassins Creed IV: Black Flag, $US35

Forza Motorsport 5 Game of the Year Edition: $US30

NBA LIVE 15: $US33

Xbox One Wireless Controller: $US39 (Walmart, Best Buy, Target).

Plus the page lists Xbox deals from stores like Target (like getting a “Halo: Master Chief Collection” $US15 Gift Card for $US60), Toys R Us (buy a game, get another fpr 40% off), Best Buy, Gamestop, and others.

And, if you haven’t decided between an Xbox and a Sony Playstation (or maybe a Wii U?), retailers are offering Black Friday bargains on those consoles, and games for them, too, including Target, Game Stop, Best Buy, and Toys R Us.

Here’s the Xbox Black Friday web page for your shopping pleasure.

