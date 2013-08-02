Here Are Google's First New Ads For The Moto X Phone

Google launched two new ads today for Moto X, its first ever, built-from-the-ground-up smartphone.



The first ad focuses on the Moto X’s “touchless control” — i.e. its voice commands. It shows a guy in bed, clearly with a hangover, ordering his phone to give him an extra 20 minutes snooze-time before waking him up.

The second demonstrates the Moto X’s “quick draw” photo-taking feature, in which users can wake the phone up instantly into camera mode by twisting it, and shoot a picture by tapping anywhere on the screen.

The ad agency was likely Droga5 and/or Digitas, who have been the lead agencies on Moto X for Google’s Motorola unit.

Here’s the camera ad:

And here’s the voice control ad:

