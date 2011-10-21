Photo: Wikipedia

Mentors are to careers like psychotherapists are to your emotional health.They can use their perspective and experience to take you from where you are to where you want to be. They can give you new tools, while bolstering your existing efforts.



The key is finding a good fit: Use the following four rules to help identify someone whose company you enjoy and whose experience you can learn from.

But remember: When you reach out to a potential mentor, ask for help in a way that will want to make someone want to offer it. Be genuine about your interest, says Scott Gerber, founder of the Young Entrepreneur Council.

“Learn about the people you wish to reach out to in order to find those similarities and areas of symmetry,” says Gerber. “Put time in to learn about your ideal mentor candidates to show them that you are the real deal, and not some fan.”

Keep reading ‘Here Are Four Ways To Find A Great Mentor’ at CBS MoneyWatch →

This post originally appeared at CBS MoneyWatch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.