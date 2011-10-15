Here Are Four Reasons The Mortgage Mess Won't Get Fixed

Photo: AP

Every day seems to bring fresh bad news about the housing market. Sales are down, foreclosures are up, mortgages are harder to obtain.Americans had better get used to it — the housing mess is unlikely to see a near-term fix.



Since taking over mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the heat of the 2008 financial crisis, the government now stands behind about 95 per cent of U.S. residential mortgages. Without any policy changes, this course will push the national debt to $30 trillion in 10 years, according to Peter J. Wallison, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

It could get even worse. CoreLogic estimates that 10.9 million homeowners owe more on their mortgages than the property is worth, or 22.5 per cent of all outstanding loans. Amherst Securities Group projects that without further policy changes, 10.4 million additional borrowers are likely to default on their mortgages.

Policy experts agree that the situation poses unacceptably high risks to taxpayers and that private investors must eventually replace the federal government in housing finance — but they disagree on both the path forward and how the future system will be structured.

“It certainly feels as though we are stalled,” said Susan Wachter, professor of financial management at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, before testifying to Congress on housing finance on Thursday morning. “The most important thing that has to happen is that there needs to be consensus.”

Unfortunately for U.S. taxpayers and homeowners, there’s little hope that the deadlock will break.

This post originally appeared at The Fiscal Times.

