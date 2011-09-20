Here Are Five Ways To Save On Your Honeymoon

Photo: Peter Morris / Flickr
So you’re about to tie the knot.Let me offer my congratulations!
I do worry, though, about your bank account.
Getting married is one of the costliest decisions of your life (financially, I mean).
I remember the after-effects of our wedding on our finances … shock sums it up nicely.
I don’t mean the wedding, which itself can cost a small fortune (an average $18,000, says the website Wedding Report). I mean the honeymoon.
As someone who has researched honeymoon destinations and watched others decide their post-nuptials in exciting and different ways, I’ve compiled money-saving hints to keep you from incurring too much debt.
This post originally appeared at the Christian Science Monitor.
As you would to book a flight or buy a new car, go to the Internet to compare prices. Stick to the websites that afford you the ability to compare rates for travelling to your honeymoon destination.
There are a myriad of them out there: Travelocity, Priceline, Orbitz. If you find a hotel room that's going to set you back hundreds of dollars per night, maybe you can find a just-as-nice alternative.
Have you ever explored the wealth of options near your own backdoors? What about that cute bed and breakfast in the next town? This could make for a super romantic getaway that won't put you out in the red in terms of travel costs or reservations.
Sure, you won't be in an exotic locale, but you'll have your sweetie nearby, a huge bed, and maybe a roaring fireplace if you're lucky. What could be more picture-perfect romantic than that? Check out the website www.bnbfinder.com to see what local options are available to you. And also, maybe plan a stop at the town's local tourism office or chamber of commerce to see what unknown things they may have to offer you.
If you have your newlywed heart set on somewhere super-touristy, like Hawaii or the Caribbean (for me, it was Europe), plan your honeymoon for the offseason. The weather might be cooler or damper, but it will be more economic as well as not as crowded.
That gives you more time to be alone with your significant other, which is the point, isn't it? For example, the destination of Acapulco's offseason runs from May to October, because of the weather. Choosing to go then might lessen your chance of running into college kids on spring break. (I went to Rome, but I can't say Europe has much of an off season.)
Do you have one of those major credit cards that offer a variety of perks specifically geared for travelling, such as frequent flier miles or reward points for staying at certain hotels?
Now would be the best time to cash those in. Look at your credit card programs and see if there's anything that can be of use to you, pre-honeymoon.
Also, figure out how you will pay your expenses while there: cash, traveller's check, credit card. If you do use a credit card abroad, use one that offers perks for international travellers, such as no-fee foreign transactions.
You might laugh at this; a travel agent seems so 20th century. The Internet can turn any Joe Schmoe into a travel agent. But professionals with the training and skills can find the gem of a hotel or even the hard-to-get deals that can turn a good honeymoon into a great one. If you feel like you want to explore all your possibilities, consider scheduling an appointment with one.
Whether you take the most lavish honeymoon possible or opt for a cost-friendly alternative, remember that a honeymoon is not a destination or a splurge. It's a time to cherish each other's company. Do that and your new life as a married couple will be off to a great and profitable start.
