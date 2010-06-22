Here Are Five Great Things That Can Happen To You After A Career-Shattering Media Gaffe

Photo: www.pollackblog.com
A week ago, we reported on business journalist Zachary Kouwe’s firing from the Wall Street gossip blog Dealbreaker for contacting anonymous commenters and revealing that he knew which firms they worked at.This is the second time Kouwe got fired from a media job over an ethics lapse in the past five months. The first time was in February, when Kouwe was forced to resign because it was revealed he had lifted passages (unintentionally, he maintained) from The Wall Street Journal and other sources.
It raises the question: where does one go after he or she becomes the subject of a big public media scandal?
Apparently, the possibilities aren’t all that bad.
Back in February, Gerald Posner, The Daily Beast's chief investigative reporter resigned from the website after it came to light that there were numerous instances of plagiarism in his writing. Ever since, more and more reporters have been coming forward with lines and passages that Posner lifted from them.
But there's light at the end of this long dark tunnel of failed journalism ethics! Last month, Posner's book, 'Miami Babylon' (in which he plagiarized) got optioned for a TV show that's said to a tropical version of 'The Wire,' according to The New York Post.
In April of 2006, The Harvard Crimson reported that several portions of sophomore Kaavya Viswanathan's debut novel, 'How Opal Mehta Got Kissed, Got Wild, and Got a Life,' appeared to have been plagiarized from Megan McCafferty's first two 'Jessica Darling' novels. Viswanathan wrote the novel having just graduated from high school and was a publishing golden girl until the plagiarism of dozens of passages caused the book to be withdrawn.
Her contract for a second book was canceled and her name tarnished. But no worries! Viswanathan went on to study law at Georgetown after graduating, and on May 13, legal blogger David Lat reported that 'Viswanathan will be spending this summer in the New York office of Sullivan & Cromwell -- one of the nation's most prestigious and profitable law firms.' Not bad.
One of the most well-known journalism fabricators is New York Times intern turned star reporter Jayson Blair, who started working at The Times in 1998 and was caught making stuff up and plagiarizing in 2003 when national editor Jim Roberts, noticed similarities between a Blair story and one which originally ran in the San Antonio Express-News.
After he was exposed, The Times reported on Blair's consistent plagiarism in a 7,239-word front-page story on May 11, 2003, headlined 'Times Reporter Who Resigned Leaves Long Trail of Deception.' The Times claimed the Blair case was, 'a low point in the 152-year history of the newspaper.'
But Blair found a new calling after resigning from The Times. He went back to college and was hoping to get a job in human resources. But he now works as a life coach in Virginia. According to his website, hespecializes in, funnily enough, 'career assessment.' His book, 'Burning Down My Masters' House: My Life at The New York Times,' came out in 2004 and apparently earned the lying journalist a six figure advance.
In 2006, Nick Sylvester, a rising Village Voice staff writer, did a piece about Neil Strauss's dating book, The Game. It was a career-defining moment, being the young writer's first cover story for the paper. But it also got him (and his editor) fired after some of Sylvester's sources came forward and revealed that he had made up an entire scene in the piece.
But Sylvester landed a pretty A-list followup gig writing for 'The Colbert Report.' These days, he also edits a popular zine called Perineum with Voice staffer Zach Baron. And he plays drums in a band that's gotten kind of big, too. They're called Mr. Dream.
In 1995, an up and coming reporter named Stephen Glass joined The New Republic and became a star features writer at 23 years old. For three years, the University of Penn grad fabricated quotations, sources, and events in more than two dozen articles. He eventually got caught when the magazine Forbes Digital Tool smelled something fishy about an article called 'Hack Heaven' that Glass wrote in the May 18, 1998 issue of TNR. They reported that the hacker story was completely fake, and Glass was swiftly fired.
He went on to earn a law degree, magna cum laude, from Georgetown Law and passed the New York State bar. In 2003, Glass wrote an article for Rolling Stone and published his failed novel, The Fabulist. That same year, a movie about the scandal, 'Shattered Glass,' was released. But we haven't heard much about him ever since.
