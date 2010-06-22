Here Are Five Great Things That Can Happen To You After A Career-Shattering Media Gaffe

Photo: www.pollackblog.com

A week ago, we reported on business journalist Zachary Kouwe’s firing from the Wall Street gossip blog Dealbreaker for contacting anonymous commenters and revealing that he knew which firms they worked at.This is the second time Kouwe got fired from a media job over an ethics lapse in the past five months. The first time was in February, when Kouwe was forced to resign because it was revealed he had lifted passages (unintentionally, he maintained) from The Wall Street Journal and other sources.



It raises the question: where does one go after he or she becomes the subject of a big public media scandal?

Apparently, the possibilities aren’t all that bad.

