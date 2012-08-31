Here Are Fall TV's Biggest Potential Moneymakers

Photo: ABC screencap

Doctor dramas, film stars, and a plate of new comedies fill this year’s fall schedule. Networks hope to get a ratings boost from the likes of film stars Lucy Liu, Dennis Quaid and Ellen Barkin after last year’s successful transition of actress Zooey Deschanel to the small screen.



Other networks are banking on the return of popular actors Hayden Panetierre, Terry O’Quinn, and Matthew Perry to primetime.

We’ve taken a look at the most buzzed about shows across social venues Facebook, Twitter, and TVGuide.com, plus watched a few of the early releases to predict the fall’s biggest wins and losses.

From comical flubs to action thrillers, here are the biggest bets for the fall and the shows that missed the mark.

