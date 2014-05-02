Here Are Eight Brilliant Wearable Technologies Which Could Change Your World

Wearable technologies no longer just tell you how far you’ve run or how fast your heart is beating.

Advancing sensor and wireless technologies have resulted in a huge amount of smart wearable options which are ready to tell you every tiny bit of information about your health and the world around you. They are also working to automate simple tasks and keep people safe.

Here’s a mix of 8 cool wearables.

Ingestible sensors. The sensor, patch and mobile app monitors your health. Image: Screenshot Proteus. Proteus Digital Health have developed sensors, the size of a grain of sand, which are swallowed when you're taking your medications. Made of foodstuffs the sensors are powered by magnesium and copper found in your stomach fluids and have no battery or antenna. In what seems like a weird sci-fi movie, the sensors transmit a unique number using your body to a patch worn on your person. A patch captures and relays your body's responses and behaviours, detecting when you've taken your medication, heart rate, activity and sends all the data to a mobile. Swanky smart watches Gizmodo. Gone are the days of clunky and ill fitting wearables. The Pebble Steel smart watch is ritzy enough to pair with a suit. Apart from telling the time, it connects with your smart phone to show you emails, text messages and other notifications. There's a Gizmodo review on the classy watch here. Jewellery which keeps you safe Image: Cuff.io Cuff has developed jewellery which pairs with your smart phone and can alert someone when you're in trouble. A personal security device, the company has created a line of fashionable jewellery which sends SOS alerts to chosen people if you find yourself in strife. The wearable connects with both IOS and Android devices, never needs charging and best of all looks like a normal piece of jewellery. When its activated it won't stop transmitting messages to your chosen network of people until someone responds. Suits with inbuilt credit cards Partnering with Visa and Heritage Bank, the Australian designer has created the Merino wool Power Suit. An Aussie design, tailor M.J. Bale developed the suit with a PayWave chip sewn into the cuff. It works with an embedded wireless payment chip and antenna in the sleeve of the suit jacket. While it's not available for purchase yet, 12 prototypes have been made. There's a video here. Intelligent disposable nappies Smart Diapers keep track of your baby's wee so you can tell how healthy they are. The disposable nappies have been developed by Pixie Scientific and use QR codes to transmit data to your phone about UTIs, hydration levels and kidney problems. 'Smart Diapers alert you to certain conditions that require immediate attention. The product also tracks your child's health for months or years, automatically looking for emerging trends. This allows parents to be more proactive when taking care of their child,' the company said. There's a video here. Google is developing a smart contact lens which can detect blood sugar levels. The digital giant said the project is in response to the growing problem of diabetes which is now estimated to affect one in every 19 people globally. Uncontrolled blood sugar can have dangerous ramifications including damage to vital organs. 'Although some people wear glucose monitors with a glucose sensor embedded under their skin, all people with diabetes must still prick their finger and test drops of blood throughout the day. It’s disruptive, and it’s painful. And, as a result, many people with diabetes check their blood glucose less often than they should,' Google said. So Google is now testing a smart contact lens prototype which measures glucose levels in tears using a minute wireless chip and mini glucose sensor which can take a reading every second. It's also looking at integrating small LED lights which could indicate when levels cross certain thresholds. Futuristic ring This ring is the equivalent of a Harry Potter style wand. It's awesome.

The futuristic piece of jewellery allows you to control almost any device with the point of a finger. You can type and send text messages, turn the TV or lights on, and instruct appliances to function and pay bills online. It captures your gesture and sends the data to a smart device. Each application has a unique 'gesture' and they can be customised to make it easy to remember. There's more here. Armbands which control your tech These MYO armbands detect electrical activity in your muscles to wirelessly control most of your other digital gadgets including your computer, phone and TV. They sit just below your elbow and are relatively unobtrusive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.