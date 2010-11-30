Here Are Eight Of The 10 Most Fascinating People Of The Year

There are only two more fascinating people left to be revealed as part of Barbara Walters’ annual series “10 Most Fascinating People of the Year.”



In the yearly special, which is set to air Dec. 9, fascinating-person Betty White talks to Walters about how she still wants to have sex. The fascinating cast of Jersey Shore teaches Walters the meaning of the terms smoosh and grenade — “none of which I need to know,” said Walters.

ABC will keep the tenth person under wraps until it airs. Anyone else think it’s going to be a three-way showdown between Glenn Beck, Stephen Colbert, and Barack Obama?

Justin Bieber Jennifer Lopez Sarah Palin (record third year in a row!) LeBron James Sandra Bullock Kate Middleton Betty White The cast of Jersey Shore

