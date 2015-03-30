Here are Australia's top 100 companies and how they performed in 2014

BHP comes out on top – again. Photo: Getty/ File

The combination of Australia’s transition from the mining boom and weak domestic consumption, with an uncertain global economy, hasn’t left Australia’s biggest companies in the doldrums when it comes to revenue growth, according to research company IBISworld, which has just released its list of the nation’s top 100 companies.

Not surprisingly resources giant BHP Billiton Limited remained at the top with $73 billion in revenue, and show that it’s superior to its rival Rio Tinto which fell one position to fourth.

Supermarket giant Woolworths Ltd came in at number two, rising two positions to beat rival Wesfarmers, relegating them to third.

AustralianSuper was the only company to slip out of the top 10 from 2013. Despite having a good year – it’s Balanced options return was 13.88% for the year to 30 June 2014 – it now sits at number 15.

The telcos posted mixed results, with intense competition for market share dampening the overall revenue growth. Telstra continued to dominate, posting revenue growth of 5.8%, driven by investment in their mobile network and expansion of their 4G network.

While Treasurer Joe Hockey frets about the future of Medicare, it’s worth noting that two state government agencies, Vic Health and NSW Health are listed in the top 20 on the IBISWorld rankings.

Despite volatility in the airline industry, and a downgrade to junk by ratings agency Moody’s, Qantas remained steady at 22.

And after a torrid couple of weeks for company boss Andrew Forrest, Fortescue Metals Groups jumped seven places to 27, which is better better than FMG shares, which have dropped from about $5.70 a year ago to $1.85 today.

IBISWorld reports, “Legal services firms have performed generally well thanks to restructuring and an increase in commercial activity… [while] engineering consulting continued its strong run in 2014, with diversification and consolidation boosting revenue for some players, while mitigating the declines suffered by others due to falling mining investment.”

Here’s the list of the ranked companies with their revenue ($M) and NPAT ($M) for 2104. Their 2013 results are in the brackets next to the company name. (-) represents a stable number, (↑) represents up from that number last year and (↓) represents down from that number last year.

