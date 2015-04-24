The 20 most desirable places to work in Australia

Photo: Getty / File

Virgin Australia was named Australia’s Most Attractive Employer at the annual Randstad Awards.

Based on the responses of over 12,000 Australians, the local arm of Virgin Airlines was voted as the most attractive employer in the country, from the largest 150 employers in Australia, by employee size.

The runner up was the ABC. The Department of Immigration and Border Protection, the Seven Network, and Qantas rounded out the top five.

Frank Ribuot, CEO of Randstad Australia, says Virgin Australia – which has placed in the top three companies for the last five years – won the award for its working atmosphere, work-life balance and strong management.

“With the increasing war for talent in Australia and around the world, employer branding is only becoming more important. Organisations need to remember to not only attract those who are actively job seeking, but the passive jobseekers, people who would sit up and take notice of the position available in your organisation because of the strength and attractiveness of your employer brand,” he said.

The aviation sector was the most desirable industry to work for in Australia, with 45% of Australians surveyed saying they would like to work for airlines.

Here’s the full list of the top 20 most attractive organisations in Australia.

1. Virgin Australia

2. ABC

3. Department of Immigration & Border Protection

4. Seven Network

5. Qantas

6. Nestle

7. Wesfarmers (Coles, KMART, Target and Bunnings)

8. Coca-Cola Amatil

9. Department of Defence

10. Department of Health

11. Australian Federal Police

12. HP (Hewlett Packard)

13. GHD

14. BAE Systems

15. Toyota

16. Westfield

17. BHP

18. National Disability Insurance Agency

19. Rio Tinto

20. Mondelez (Cadbury, Vegemite, Philadelphia)

