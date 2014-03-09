Here Are Australia's Winter Paralympics Medal Contenders

The Sochi Winter Paralympics is underway and nine Australian athletes will be representing the country.

The green and gold team has some serious podium contenders for events including the slalom, gaint slalom, super-G and snowboarding cross. Some, such as veteran Rahles-Rahbula, have a busy program, competing in five events, which snowboarder Ben Tudhope makes his debut at the tender age of 14.

Here are the Australian Paralympians most likely to win a medal.

Mitchell Gourley

Age: 22

Lives: Barwon Heads, Victoria.

Discipline: Downhill, super-G, super combined, slalom, giant slalom

Classification: LW 6-8/2

Mitchell Gourley is one of Australia’s best medal hopes at the Sochi Games. During the 2012/13 World Cup series Gourley collected four medals including one gold and three silvers across the slalom and giant slalom events. He heads into Sochi with the number one ranking in giant slalom.

Toby Kane

Age: 27

Lives: South Melbourne

Discipline: Downhill, super-G, Super combined, slalom, giant slalom

Classification: LW2

As a 19-year-old Toby Kane was the youngest Australian Paralympic team member when he won bronze in the super-G at Torino in 2006 and is now taking on his third Games. Kane won the World Cup super-combined gold in Italy a week out from the Games.

Jessica Gallagher

Age: 28

Lives: Highton, Victoria

Discipline: Slalom, giant slalom

Classification: B3

In 2010, Jessica Gallagher created history at the Winter Paralympics in Vancouver, becoming the first Australian woman to ever win a Winter Paralympic Games medal with a bronze in the slalom. Gallagher last year won her first alpine skiing medals on home soil with silvers in giant slalom and slalom at the 2013 IPC Alpine Skiing World Cup in Thredbo.

Ben Tudhope

Age: 14

Lives: Manly, NSW

Discipline: Snowboard cross

Classification: SB-LL

This year is 14 year-old Ben Tudhope will make it Paralympic debut in the snowboard cross. Currently ranked eighth in the world, all eyes will be on this Aussie young gun.

ABC TV is broadcasting the Paralympics with a daily 30-minute highlights show at 10.30am, repeated at 6pm on ABC1 until March 17.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.