Here are Australia's favourite songs to unwind to

Spotify has looked at the listening habits of its Australian users to figure out the most common tracks they turn on to de-stress.

Kicking off or winding down the day with the right music can have a direct impact on mood and frame of mind.

The streaming service analysed playlists based on the search terms evening, relax, unwind, de-stress, stress free and way home to determine the most popular relaxation tunes.

Here’s the top five.

1. Heartbeats by José González

2. Rolling Stone by Passenger

3. Higher Love by James Vincent McMorrow

4. Falling for You by the 1975

5. I Forget Where We Were by Ben Howard

Here’s the full playlist.

