Here are Australia's favourite songs to listen to on the commute to work

Meghan Trainor. Photo: Chris Jackson / Getty Images.

Music streaming platform Spotify has trawled through the playlists of its Australian users’ labelled commute or similar to figure out what the most common songs are to listen to on the way to work.

The results will change the way you look at fellow commuters.

Here’s the list.

1. All About That Bass by Meghan Trainor

2. Blame by Calvin Harris

3. Shower by Becky G

4. Shut up and Dance by Walk the Moon

5. Animals by Maroon 5

The full Spotify commute playlist is here.

