Here are Australia's 10 most unusual listings on Airbnb

Australia is a weird and wonderful country.

From beach to bush, rain forest to desert, it offers an unlimited number of holiday experiences for the adventurous traveller.

While this unique mix of environments are limited to the natural landscape, Australians have a creative flair for accommodation.

Airbnb has provided Business Insider with a list of some of the most unusual places to stay across our diverse nation.

From yurts to tree houses, caves and boat houses, here are some varying accommodation options for those looking to get off the beaten track.

Go glamping in Bawley Point, NSW. This unique retreat on the south coast of NSW offers a lux camping experience with spectacular views and a short walk to beaches and national park. With an ocean view fire pit you can enjoy a campfire while watching the moon rise over the ocean. This is a beach lovers paradise. For $150 per night. It even has its very own native wildlife, including kangaroos with joeys, however this means no pets are allowed. Stay in an enchanted cave in Bilpin, NSW. This clifftop cave is built onto a natural rock platform looking over the World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains. Once you step through the small, round wooden door you feel as though you've been transported to another world, secluded and one with nature. For $1035 per night. Close to bushwalking tracks and a river to swim, get your outdoor adventure fix, and then come home to a warm a spa above the treetops. Stay at Sugarloaf Point Lighthouse in Seal Rocks, NSW The Sugarloaf Point Lighthouse precinct offers three self-contained heritage cottages nestled on the hill below the lightstation. Built in 1875, they offer newly restored and beautifully appointed old world charm. For $315 per night. Seal Rocks offers nature trails, swimming, surfing, snorkelling, diving and many more activities. Discover Hatter's Hideout in Bell, NSW Hat Cave is a huge sandstone cathedral, sculpted by nature to provide an ideal bushland retreat. While accommodation is in a separate mountain lodge, the cave, which is a 10 minute walk away, can be used for a group picnic, party or camping. For $198 per night. The owner offers an interpretive 'bush walk and talk' to the cave to introduce you to the environs, facilities and 'minimal impact' philosophy of Hatters Hideout. Treat yourself to this secluded tree house in Bilpin, NSW Nestled on six hundred acres of private wilderness in the Blue Mountains is this secluded tree house, which offers a back-to-nature experience in style. For $728 per night. With stunning views of the deep Bowen's Creek Gorge and rare Blue Mountains rainforest, The Treehouse is set to impress. Be at home at the Boathouse on the Basin in Jarvis Bay, NSW. Waterfront accommodation doesn't get more waterfront than this. This quaint, self-contained, garden boathouse is decked out with a queen bed, kitchenette and bathroom, is everything you need from a small town stay. For $129 per night. Enjoy sailing, swimming, water-skiing, paddle boarding, sail boarding, kayaking and snorkelling from your door step. Try this Vintage Caravan in Brunswick Heads, NSW This 1958 Bondwood caravan can be fully set up at your choice of location in the Byron shire region. 'Lucille' as it is known is a comfortable cosy space fit out with a fridge, lights and water. For $97 per night. A large glamping tent is also available to extend the space. Escape in this inner-city yurt in Fitzroy, Victoria. Yurts are traditional homes used by Mongolian nomads. Hand-crafted using wood, felt, cotton, horsehair and canvas, they are intricately designed to provide a tranquil and unique space. For $97 per night. Surrounded by a garden on seasonal vegetables, peach trees, olive trees, banana trees, cumquat trees and sugarcane grove, you certainly won't feel as though you are in Melbourne. The Yurt Alpine Retreat in Myrrhee, VIC. And if that Yurt didn't tickle your fancy this one, might. Situated in the Victorian High Country, surrounded by natural bushland in the middle of Victoria's wine producing regions this cosy Yurt accommodation assures ultimate privacy. For $77 per night. This will be a unique way for you to enjoy the Australian bush and glamping experience downunder. Give this igloo by the sea a go in Trinity Beach, QLD. Igloo by the sea is steps from one of the most beautiful beaches in the Cairns area and conveniently located with easy access to all local attractions. For $85 per night. The Casablanca Domes were built in the late 70's.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.