These American Restaurant Chains Are Disappearing

There is a school of thought that says the restaurant business is always a good business – people need to eat.



A glance at the sales of many of America’s largest restaurant chains over the past decade quickly dispels this myth.

Using data provided by food industry research firm Technomic, 24/7 Wall St. has looked at the 10 restaurant chains with the greatest decline is sales from 2001 to 2010.

In every case, sales have fallen 60% or more.

Keep reading ‘America’s Disappearing Restaurant Chains’ at 24/7 Wall Street >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.