America's 25 Most "Social" Cities

The new business world is a social one. Companies tweet, offer Foursquare discounts, and bring fans to their Facebook pages.



NetProspex analysed 12 million business contacts to determine a number of data points.

One of those was which American city has the most “social” businesspeople.

The results show some cities you would expect (San Francisco, New York, Austin) and some you might not (San Diego, Trenton). We picked out the top 25.

(For the record, Anchorage, Alaska has the least social businesspeople.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.