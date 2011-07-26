America's 25 Most "Social" Cities

Noah Davis
social cities

The new business world is a social one. Companies tweet, offer Foursquare discounts, and bring fans to their Facebook pages.

NetProspex analysed 12 million business contacts to determine a number of data points.

One of those was which American city has the most “social” businesspeople.

The results show some cities you would expect (San Francisco, New York, Austin) and some you might not (San Diego, Trenton). We picked out the top 25.

(For the record, Anchorage, Alaska has the least social businesspeople.)

25. Trenton, NJ

20 (tie). Raleigh, NC

20 (tie). Orange County, CA

20 (tie). Boulder, CO

20 (tie). Washington, DC

20 (tie). Newark, NJ

15 (tie). Philadelphia, PA

15 (tie). Bridgeport, CT

15 (tie). Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

15 (tie). San Diego

15 (tie). Los Angeles, CA

14. New Brunswick, NJ

12 (tie). Atlanta, GA

12 (tie). Chicago, IL

10 (tie). Oakland, CA

10 (tie). Denver, CO

9. Boston, MA

8. Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

7. Seattle, WA

6. Stamford, CT

4 (tie). Austin, TX

4 (tie). Ventura, CA

3. New York, NY

2. San Jose, CA

1. San Francisco, CA

A map of the country

