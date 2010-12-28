Here Are All Your NFL Playoff Scenarios

Well, there’s one weekend (and one bonus game tonight) remaining in the NFL season and the playoff picture is finally coming into focus.



Who’s in and who’s out? Let’s examine the situation as it stands now

The AFC is pretty simple as only the South Division winner remains to be determined. In the NFC, three teams are battling for the last Wild Card spot, while St. Louis and Seattle have a final showdown for the West Division title. They will play the last regular season game on Sunday night, in an ultimate win or go home faceoff.

However, in both conferences the remaining teams are still playing for seeding. Only New England has clinched a first-round bye (and home field throughout the playoffs) so no one else can really afford to take Week 17 off.

Here are the playoff scenarios right now. For more details on seed possibilities and tie breakers, check out NFL.com.

AFC

IN: New England, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, New York Jets

STILL ALIVE: Indianapolis, Jacksonville

ROUTE TO PLAYOFFS:

Indianapolis: Beat Tennessee

Jacksonville: Needs a win AND a Colts loss.

NFC

IN: Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, New Orleans

STILL ALIVE: Green Bay, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay, New York Giants

ROUTE TO PLAYOFFS

St. Louis: Beat Seattle

Seattle: Beat St. Louis

Green Bay: Beat Chicago OR both New York AND Tampa Bay lose

New York: Needs a win AND a Green Bay loss

Tampa Bay: Needs a win AND a Green Bay loss AND a New York loss

Note: if Philadelphia loses to Minnesota tonight, the Bears clinch a first-round bye, giving them little incentive to go all out against the Packers on Sunday. That’s a nightmare scenario for New York and Tampa, so tonight’s game is definitely one to keep an eye on.

