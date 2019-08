Here are all the winners from the MTV Video Music Awards

Recording artists Kanye West, Big Sean and John Legend accept the Video with a Social Message award for ‘One Man Can Change The World’ from Jussie Smollett onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift beat out Beyoncé, Kanye gave the world’s longest acceptance speech, and more.

Check out Sunday’s winners at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards (via The Wrap):

BEST FEMALE VIDEO

Beyoncé — “7/11”

Taylor Swift — “Blank Space” *WINNER

Nicki Minaj — “Anaconda”

Sia — “Elastic Heart”

Ellie Goulding — “Love Me Like You Do”

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Fetty Wap — “Trap Queen”

Nicki Minaj — “Anaconda” *WINNER

Kendrick Lamar — “Alright”

Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth — “See You Again”

Big Sean ft. E-40 — “IDFWU”

BEST MALE VIDEO

Ed Sheeran — “Thinking Out Loud”

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars — “Uptown Funk” *WINNER

Kendrick Lamar — “Alright”

The Weeknd — “Earned It”

Nick Jonas — “Chains”

BEST ROCK VIDEO

Hozier — “Take Me To Church”

Fall Out Boy — “Uma Thurman” *WINNER

Florence + the Machine — “Ship To Wreck”

Walk the Moon — “Shut Up and Dance”

Arctic Monkeys — “Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?”

BEST POP VIDEO

Beyoncé — “7/11”

Ed Sheeran — “Thinking Out Loud”

Taylor Swift — “Blank Space” *WINNER

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars — “Uptown Funk”

Maroon 5 — “Sugar”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé — “7/11”

Ed Sheeran — “Thinking Out Loud”

Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Bad Blood” *WINNER

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars — “Uptown Funk”

Kendrick Lamar — “Alright”

ARTIST TO WATCH

Fetty Wap — “Trap Queen”

Vance Joy — “Riptide”

George Ezra — “Budapest”

James Bay — “Hold Back The River”

FKA Twigs — “Pendulum”

BEST COLLABORATION

Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar — “Bad Blood”

Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars — “Uptown Funk”

Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth — “See You Again”

Ariana Grande & The Weeknd — “Love Me Harder”

Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj — “Bang Bang”

VIDEO WITH A SOCIAL MESSAGE

Jennifer Hudson — “I Still Love You”

Colbie Caillat — “Try”

Big Sean ft. Kanye West and John Legend — “One Man Can Change the World”

Rihanna — “American Oxygen”

Wale — “The White Shoes”

(via The Wrap)

NOW WATCH: Ridley Scott is about to show us a world where the Allies lost World War II



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.