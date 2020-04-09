Here are all the ways you can buy alcohol online

iStock From liquor chains to delivery apps, here’s how you can keep the drinks flowing in isolation.

We’re all trying to make self-isolation more comfortable for ourselves. Whether that’s investing in a desk chair that promotes posture to finally committing to finishing The Wire, life at home doesn’t need to be entirely drab.

With all visits to pubs and bars off the cards for the foreseeable future, a Friday knock-off drink or, a delicious wine and pasta pairing, shouldn’t be compromised.

Since you’re no doubt slashing your time grocery shopping, you can still indulge – responsibly – in your favourite drinks at the click of a button.

So, if you’re on the hunt for artisanally brewed gin, or a simplistic Sav, we’ve compiled a list of all your options available to buy alcohol online right now.

Liquor Chains

iStock Many Aussie liquor chains have extended their delivery capabilities in light of COVID-19.

The Aussie mega-chain are currently offering free in-store pickups for all online orders and free delivery on orders over $100, 7 days a week. For those looking for even further convenience, orders are also available through their app, that unlocks exclusive deals. Order from BWS here.

For the wine lovers – Vintage Cellars are providing customers with weekday delivery between 9-5pm. Order from Vintage Cellars here.

First Choice Liquor offer a convenient 60-minute click and collect option for all online deliveries, as well as free delivery on wine and spirits over $150. The chain offers up an impressive range of craft beers to fill the void of your local, and are currently slinging a wide variety of specials including 2-for-$50 on selected wines. Order from First Choice Liquor here.

Liquorland are providing an impressive 30-minute click and collect service to all online orders, and free delivery on all wine and spirits over $150. Order from Liquorland here.

Boutique/Independent

The Australian gifting service have put together a variety of alcoholic and foodie packs to send to your loved ones in iso right now. From craft beer and chocolate pairings to candles and wine packs, it’s probably one of the easiest options to let those in your life know you’re looking out for them right now. Order from LVLY here.

LVLY LVLY specialise in food and drink gift packs.

One of the country’s most bold champion’s of locally produced, artisanal wines, VinoMofo are offering up free delivery on 3 or more cases, as well as free returns on any plonk that doesn’t tickle your fancy. Order from VinoMofo here.

Food Delivery Services

One of the most convenient options available – Menulog allows for optimal comfort through its delivery of both food and drinks your favourite restaurants, as well as a variety of liquor stores. Order from Menulog here.

Similar to Menulog, the newcomer to the Australian market will allow you to pick whatever takes your fancy from a range of restaurants and stores available through the app. Order from DoorDash here.

