Here Are All The Ups And Downs Of The Newt Gingrich Campaign

Like the illustrious Weebles, Newt Gingrich wobbles but he don’t fall down.



Since he entered the race in early March, it seems that he has been consistently pegged to fail. Yet he still manages to silence sceptics with his booming voice and strong debate performances.

And while some are calling this latest showing in Florida the last nail in the coffin of the Gingrich camp, if this race has taught us anything is to not rule out good old Newt.

Just take a look at Gingrich’s polling numbers. Polling data is courtesy of Real Clear Politics, which are averages based on more than 100 individual polls.

This story was originally published by RealClearPolitics.

May 11: Gingrich Officially Announces He Will Run For President (8 per cent) The former Speaker of the House finally follows through on years of pledging to run for president by officially announcing his 2012 bid. But with Mitt Romney considered the front runner and Gingrich's record in the House, his support is only marginal. June 9: Top Aides Resign From Campaign Citing Poor organisation (7 per cent) Citing differences in opinion, a number of top Gingrich aides resign from the speaker's campaign. The move is a serious blow to a campaign that has been criticised for poor management. Public opinion responds as Gingrich takes a hit in the polls. June 13 - December 13: Let The Debates Begin (7 per cent - 35 per cent) Gingrich posts several strong showings in the Republican debates, and wins over the crowd with a series of fierce attacks on the media. Gingrich is able to ride this support and briefly overtakes Romney in the polls. Here he is again: And again: &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;br /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; December 20 - January 9: Welcome To Iowa (28 per cent - 16 per cent) The Super PAC associated with Mitt Romney unleashes a barrage of negative ads on Gingrich, crushing the speaker's momentum. The ads taget everything from Gingrich's ethics violations, to his divorces, and his work with former Speaker of the House and Democrat Nancy Pelosi. Gingrich ultimately places fourth in the Iowa Caucus with only 13 per cent of the vote. January 9 - January 26: When Things Get Tough, Ditch The High Road (16 per cent - 31 per cent) Seeing big losses in both Iowa and New Hampshire and dwindling polling numbers, Gingrich goes negative, setting his sights on Romney. And the floodgates open. Gingrich takes on Romney on all fronts, blasting him in ads as well as on the debate floor, all while continuing to tear the media a new one. The blitz works wonders for Gingrich who surges in the polls and takes the South Carolina primary handily with 40 per cent of the vote. Here are some of the highlights: January 27: The Aftermath of the Florida Debates (29 per cent in Florida) But after a mediocre showing in the Florida debate and a barrage of bad press from conservative media institutions, Gingrich has seemingly plummeted back to Earth. And a recent Quinnipiac University poll has Romney leading Gingrich in Floriday by a 38-29 margin. But What About Ron Paul Find Out What's Happened To Ron Paul >>>>

