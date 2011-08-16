5 Startups Foursquare Killed Today

Today, Foursquare launched a new feature, Lists.



Lists help users keep track of all the places they’d like to go, and discover all the places they should go.

Prior to Lists, Foursquare mostly focused on a user’s current location. This gave other startups room to innovate on future mobile check-ins via discovery, travel planning, and exploration apps.

Foursquare has more users and more money than any of the other discovery-based startups, so there’s a good bet its new feature will kill a few startups.

Here are a few that come to mind:

1. Matchbook

Launched: May 2011; Founder: Jason Schwartz.

Matchbook is a mobile app that helps people keep track of places they want to go. If they’re walking by a store but don’t have time to go in, they can check-in and add the business to a running list of places.

2. Gtrot

Launched: end of 2010; Founders: Brittany Laughlin and Zack Smith.

Gtrot is a group travel app that uses data from Foursquare, Facebook and Twitter to make planning trips easier. Users can “easily share travel advice, upcoming trips and see overlapping travel plans.”

3. SpotOn

Launched: May 2011; Founders: Mike Lewis, Orion Burt, Gauri Manglik

SpotOn helps people to discover new places to go. It pulls in Foursquare and Facebook data, then recommends places users will like based on their social networks.

4. Dinevore

Launched: 2009; Founder: Jeremy Fisher

Dinevore helps people discover restaurants. Companies and people can create lists of their favourite restaurants and share them with friends.

5. Want!

Launched: May 2011; Founder: Gene DeRose

Want! is a mobile app that’s like a permanent wedding registry everywhere you go. See something cool? Take a picture of it, label it, and your “want” will be stored. People can follow their friends’ running list of wants so, say five days before a birthday, they can look at wish lists and pick the perfect gift.

