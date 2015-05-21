Here are all the six-figure speaking fees that Hillary Clinton received after leaving the State Dept.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images Former U.S. Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton speaks at a press conference announcing a new initiative between the Clinton Foundation, United Nations Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies, titled Data 2x on December 15, 2014 in New York City.

Hillary Clinton says she had a “restful” time following her tenure as Secretary of State, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t make a lot of money.

During that time, she made nearly $US12 million by charging fees that topped $US335,000 for dozens of speeches.

Clinton’s speaking fees shed light on the industries willing to shill out big bucks for a few minutes with the former Secretary of State.

As the Washington Post notes, a significant chunk of the money that Clinton made from speeches came from tech companies. eBay shilled out $US315,000 for a speech that last 20 minutes, while Cisco paid $US325,000 for Clinton to sit onstage with the company’s CEO. Salesforce.com brought Clinton back for multiple events.

And for discount spenders, Clinton offered a reduced price for remote addresses via satellite video. The former Secretary of State charged some of her lowest speaking fees to the California Medical Association and Novo Nordisk for video speeches.

Oddly, a number of news organisations such as the Washington Post, Time and Politico that checked out the same financial disclosure form couldn’t seem to agree on the numbers.

The Washington Post and Politico agree on Clinton’s speaking fee from Qualcomm, which both reported as $US335,000. That’s not the number that Time saw – the magazine reported that Clinton made $US125,000 on the speech.

How much did Clinton make from the National Automobile Dealers Association? Politico says $US325,000, but Time and the Washington Post report that the number is $US225,000.

The publications also seem at odds over how much Clinton got paid for a speech at Deutsche. Time and Politico report $US280,000, but the Washington Post claims that the number is $US260,000

The discrepancies seem to be the result of the filing itself. The financial disclosure form, released online by the New York Times, is slightly blurry when users zoom in.

Here’s Business Insider’s take on the list, ranked from highest to lowest speaking fees:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.