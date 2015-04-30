This chart shows just how massive the US's Navy is

The US Navy is the unquestioned dominant naval force in the world.

In terms of both absolute tonnage and technical superiority, the US Navy is the the world’s largest and most advanced maritime military force. The capabilities of the US Navy are further enhanced and augmented by a its military alliances like NATO, where the US plays a key role.

The following graphic from Naval Graphics shows every vessel currently serving in the US Navy as of April 2015:

The backbone of the US Navy and the major tool of American power projection around the world is the aircraft carrier. The US currently employs 10 carriers in its fleet, by far the most of any other nation. India, which iscurrently constructingits third carrier, has the second-most carriers in the world.

A second major advantage that the US has is its fleet of nuclear-powered ballistic missile and attack submarines. These vessels are capable of operating for months at a time between restocking supplies and function as both a nuclear deterrent as well a hunting role against enemy submarines and ships.

