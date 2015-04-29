Here are all the ships in the German navy

Though it has very little coastline, Germany has still managed to construct and maintain a fleet of nearly 100 naval vessels.

Although not the largest or most powerful fleet in Europe, the Germany Navy plays an important role in supporting NATO missions and preserving maritime security and trade. Most recently, Germany contributed 11 ships to the UK-led Exercise Joint Warrior 15-1 off the coast of Scotland.

The following graphic from Naval Graphics shows every vessel currently serving in the German Navy as of April 2015:

Unlike some of the other maritime powers around the world, the German Navy does not have an aircraft carrier. This is due to Germany’s largely defensive military posture — aircraft carriers are only useful for nations intending to project military power far beyond its borders, something that modern-day Germany is largely uninterested in doing.

Instead, the German Navy relies on a combination of four different guided missile-class frigates, five attack submarines, and a number of fast attack ships for offensive and defensive maneuvers.

The most unique ship in the Germany Navy is the Gorch Fock, a 2,000 ton diesel powered sail ship. The Gorch Fock is used as a training vessel. Since 1958, more than 14,000 cadets have trained on the ship.

