Here are all the promises Reddit's founders and new CEO are making

Reddit is trying to decide its future, now that it has ousted two CEOs and brought an original founder back in.

With the community conflicted and mixed messages spreading, we put together a list of the promises that Reddit’s co-founders, Alexis Ohanian and Steve Huffman, are making to the community.

Here’s what they have promised Redditors. Now let’s see if they can keep their word:

No money will change hands related to AMAs, the popular “ask me anything” feature. “We are still 100% committed to money not changing hands at any point in the procedure — we agree, it is necessary for r/IAmA to remain equal and egalitarian,” wrote Alexis Ohanian in a comment.

"We are still 100% committed to money not changing hands at any point in the procedure — we agree, it is necessary for r/IAmA to remain equal and egalitarian," wrote Alexis Ohanian in a comment.

"We'll consider banning subreddits that clearly violate the guidelines in my post — the ones that are illegal or cause harm to others. There are many subreddits whose contents I and many others find offensive, but that alone is not justification for banning," said Huffman, who is now CEO after Ellen Pao's departure.

Subreddits that encourage people to rape will be banned, said Huffman in a Reddit comment. Other subreddits, like r/Coontown, will be "reclassified." Other types of prohibited content are spam, illegal content like copyrighted images, publication of someone's private information, any content that bullies an individual, and sexually suggestive content featuring minors.

It will not generate revenue from pages with NSFW content. Huffman told the New York Times that it will sacrifice revenue to keep its liberal free speech policy in allowing the content on the platform. NSFW content also won't appear in search results.

