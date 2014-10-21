Here Are All The Places That Accept Apple Pay

Apple Pay, Apple’s answer to mobile payments, was finally released on Monday. iPhone 6 and 6 Plus users will be able to use Apple Pay in stores once they upgrade to iOS 8.1.
Apple Pay connects with your credit and debit cards and allows you to make payments by touching your phone to an NFC-enabled terminal, and holding your thumb to the fingerprint sensor, called Touch ID, to authenticate your purchase. You can also use Apple Pay for online purchases and for purchases within apps.
At launch, the app is only available for credit and debit cards issued by American Express, Bank of America, Capital One Bank, Chase (Visa only), Citi, Merril Lynch (credit only), U.S. Trust, and Wells Fargo. Apple says more than 500 banks have signed up to use Apple Pay.
So far the app works flawlessly. But only if you know where to use it.
You can use Apple Pay at 220,000 locations in the US so far, including:
Food:
- McDonald’s
- Panera Bread
- Subway
- Whole Foods
- ExtraMile
- Wegmans
Gas:
- Chevron
- Texaco
Clothing and sportswear:
- Bloomingdale’s
- Champs
- Macy’s
- Aeropostale
- Sports Authority
- Six:02
Shoes:
- Foot Locker
- Lady Foot Locker
- Kids Foot Locker
- Footaction
- House of Hoops
- Nike
- Run by Footlocker
Pets:
- Petco
- Unleashed
Drug stores:
- Duane Reade
- Walgreens
Office supplies:
- Office Depot
Kids:
- Toys R Us
- Babies R Us
Big box stores:
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
Technology:
- RadioShack
- Apple Store
Coming later this year:
- Anthropologie
- Disney Store
- Free People
- Petsmart
- Sephora
- Staples
- Urban Outfitters
- Walt Disney World
You can also use Apple Pay with the following apps:
Eventbrite, Starbucks, Levi’s Stadium, Sephora, JackThreads, and StubHub are adding Apple Pay support “later this year,” Apple says.
