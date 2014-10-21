Here Are All The Places That Accept Apple Pay

Karyne Levy
Some Apple Pay locationsAppleSome of the stores that accept Apple Pay.

Apple Pay, Apple’s answer to mobile payments, was finally released on Monday. iPhone 6 and 6 Plus users will be able to use Apple Pay in stores once they upgrade to iOS 8.1.

Apple Pay connects with your credit and debit cards and allows you to make payments by touching your phone to an NFC-enabled terminal, and holding your thumb to the fingerprint sensor, called Touch ID, to authenticate your purchase. You can also use Apple Pay for online purchases and for purchases within apps.

At launch, the app is only available for credit and debit cards issued by American Express, Bank of America, Capital One Bank, Chase (Visa only), Citi, Merril Lynch (credit only), U.S. Trust, and Wells Fargo. Apple says more than 500 banks have signed up to use Apple Pay.

So far the app works flawlessly. But only if you know where to use it.

You can use Apple Pay at 220,000 locations in the US so far, including:

Food:

  • McDonald’s
  • Panera Bread
  • Subway
  • Whole Foods
  • ExtraMile
  • Wegmans

Gas:

  • Chevron
  • Texaco

Clothing and sportswear:

  • Bloomingdale’s
  • Champs
  • Macy’s
  • Aeropostale
  • Sports Authority
  • Six:02

Shoes:

  • Foot Locker
  • Lady Foot Locker
  • Kids Foot Locker
  • Footaction
  • House of Hoops
  • Nike
  • Run by Footlocker

Pets:

  • Petco
  • Unleashed

Drug stores:

  • Duane Reade
  • Walgreens

Office supplies:

  • Office Depot

Kids:

  • Toys R Us
  • Babies R Us

Big box stores:

  • BJ’s Wholesale Club

Technology:

  • RadioShack
  • Apple Store

Coming later this year:

  • Anthropologie
  • Disney Store
  • Free People
  • Petsmart
  • Sephora
  • Staples
  • Urban Outfitters
  • Walt Disney World

You can also use Apple Pay with the following apps:

Apple Pay appsApple

Eventbrite, Starbucks, Levi’s Stadium, Sephora, JackThreads, and StubHub are adding Apple Pay support “later this year,” Apple says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.