Here Are All The Places That Accept Apple Pay

Apple Some of the stores that accept Apple Pay.

Apple Pay, Apple’s answer to mobile payments, was finally released on Monday. iPhone 6 and 6 Plus users will be able to use Apple Pay in stores once they upgrade to iOS 8.1.

Apple Pay connects with your credit and debit cards and allows you to make payments by touching your phone to an NFC-enabled terminal, and holding your thumb to the fingerprint sensor, called Touch ID, to authenticate your purchase. You can also use Apple Pay for online purchases and for purchases within apps.

At launch, the app is only available for credit and debit cards issued by American Express, Bank of America, Capital One Bank, Chase (Visa only), Citi, Merril Lynch (credit only), U.S. Trust, and Wells Fargo. Apple says more than 500 banks have signed up to use Apple Pay.

So far the app works flawlessly. But only if you know where to use it.

You can use Apple Pay at 220,000 locations in the US so far, including:

Food:

McDonald’s

Panera Bread

Subway

Whole Foods

ExtraMile

Wegmans

Gas:

Chevron

Texaco

Clothing and sportswear:

Bloomingdale’s

Champs

Macy’s

Aeropostale

Sports Authority

Six:02

Shoes:

Foot Locker

Lady Foot Locker

Kids Foot Locker

Footaction

House of Hoops

Nike

Run by Footlocker

Pets:

Petco

Unleashed

Drug stores:

Duane Reade

Walgreens

Office supplies:

Office Depot

Kids:

Toys R Us

Babies R Us

Big box stores:

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Technology:

RadioShack

Apple Store

Coming later this year:

Anthropologie

Disney Store

Free People

Petsmart

Sephora

Staples

Urban Outfitters

Walt Disney World

You can also use Apple Pay with the following apps:

Eventbrite, Starbucks, Levi’s Stadium, Sephora, JackThreads, and StubHub are adding Apple Pay support “later this year,” Apple says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.