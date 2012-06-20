Oracle's Hardware Business Has Been A Mess -- Here's Who Employees Blame

Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital

Oracle’s acquisition of Sun Microsystems sent the company’s sales organisation into a tailspin.Over the past year, “droves” of Oracle salespeople have fled the company.



We talked to about a half dozen employees in the past two months. Some came to Oracle from Sun. Some now work for Oracle resellers. Some are still there, hoping things gets better and fast.

For them, there is hope. On yesterday’s earnings call, president Mark Hurd insisted that Oracle had now cleaned up its act saying the company had hired 500 new people in the past quarter and revamped sales territories. “Everybody has a boss, a comp plan and a territory,” he said.

This better be true. Employees have told us a different story, one of executive greed, mismanagement and ugly scandals.

We reached out to Oracle to get an official counterpoint and Oracle refused comment.

Here’s a quick run down of how Oracle’s top execs made a mess of its hardware business.

