Surface Isn't The Only Windows 8 Tablet You'll Be Able To Buy This Year

Photo: Screenshot

Everyone wants a piece of the ever-growing tablet market.Now that Microsoft is getting ready to enter the space with its Surface tablet, there’s a lot of attention on its upcoming operating system Windows 8.



But other manufacturers will get to use Windows 8 on their tablets too.

So while Surface is getting all the attention this week, here are some other Windows tablets you can look forward to this year.

Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga The IdeaPad Yoga will launch some time this fall and Lenovo says this is a laptop first and tablet second. Features: Weighs about 3.3 pounds

IPS display with a 1600 x 900 resolution

Ivy Bridge processor

8-hr battery

Cost: around $1,000 MSI Slider Hybrid Tablet Besides sporting a sliding keyboard the hybrid tablet also features: 11.6-inch touchscreen

low voltage Intel Ivy-Bridge processor

4GB of RAM

Bluetooth 4.0

HDMI and USB 3.0 ASUS Tablet 600 The ASUS Tablet 600 features: 10.1-inch 1366 x 768 IPS+ touchscreen

2GB of RAM

WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0

digital compass

front-facing 2-megapixel camera

8-megapixel rear facing camera with LED flash

NFC (near field communications) Acer Iconia W510 All we know about the W510 is that it will be priced between $599 and $799. Acer Iconia W700 That weird thing attached to bottom of the W700 is it's keyboard dock. The tablet will have an Ivy Bridge processor and the docking station has three USB 3.0 ports. Acer will price this device between $799 and $999. Samsung Series 5 Tablet We don't know too much about the Series 5 Tablet but it will feature: 11-inch screen

10-hour battery life

Front facing 2 MP camera

Rear 8MP camera

Will run full Windows 8

weights 1.65 pounds and is 0.35 inches thick Asus Transformer Book Look how huge that thing looks! Asus says that the transformer book will feature: 11.6-inch, 13-inch or 14-inch sizes

third-generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3 processors

NVIDIA discrete graphics

4GB DDR3 dual channel RAM

USB 3.0

SSD and HDD high-capacity storage options

Full HD IPS display

multi-touch capabilities

a HD front-facing camera and a 5 megapixel rear-facing camera Available sometime in October. Now take a look at the Surface, Microsoft's own Windows 8 Tablet. Here's How Microsoft's Surface Tablet Compares To The iPad >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.