Surface Isn't The Only Windows 8 Tablet You'll Be Able To Buy This Year

Everyone wants a piece of the ever-growing tablet market.Now that Microsoft is getting ready to enter the space with its Surface tablet, there’s a lot of attention on its upcoming operating system Windows 8.
But other manufacturers will get to use Windows 8 on their tablets too.
So while Surface is getting all the attention this week, here are some other Windows tablets you can look forward to this year.
The IdeaPad Yoga will launch some time this fall and Lenovo says this is a laptop first and tablet second.
Features:
- Weighs about 3.3 pounds
- IPS display with a 1600 x 900 resolution
- Ivy Bridge processor
- 8-hr battery
- Cost: around $1,000
Besides sporting a sliding keyboard the hybrid tablet also features:
- 11.6-inch touchscreen
- low voltage Intel Ivy-Bridge processor
- 4GB of RAM
- Bluetooth 4.0
- HDMI and USB 3.0
The ASUS Tablet 600 features:
- 10.1-inch 1366 x 768 IPS+ touchscreen
- 2GB of RAM
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0
- digital compass
- front-facing 2-megapixel camera
- 8-megapixel rear facing camera with LED flash
- NFC (near field communications)
That weird thing attached to bottom of the W700 is it's keyboard dock.
The tablet will have an Ivy Bridge processor and the docking station has three USB 3.0 ports.
Acer will price this device between $799 and $999.
We don't know too much about the Series 5 Tablet but it will feature:
- 11-inch screen
- 10-hour battery life
- Front facing 2 MP camera
- Rear 8MP camera
- Will run full Windows 8
- weights 1.65 pounds and is 0.35 inches thick
Look how huge that thing looks!
Asus says that the transformer book will feature:
- 11.6-inch, 13-inch or 14-inch sizes
- third-generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3 processors
- NVIDIA discrete graphics
- 4GB DDR3 dual channel RAM
- USB 3.0
- SSD and HDD high-capacity storage options
- Full HD IPS display
- multi-touch capabilities
- a HD front-facing camera and a 5 megapixel rear-facing camera
Available sometime in October.
