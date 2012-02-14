Here Are All The Oscar-Nominated Movie Trailers In One Place

Before the Academy Awards became more about “Best Dressed” than “Best Picture,” they were a popular awards show that showed film clips so that people watching from home could decide which films they actually wanted to see.

In recent years, the Oscars, now in their 84th year, have become more about the celeb attendees, what they’re wearing and who their dates are than the films themselves.

But if you haven’t yet gotten around to seeing all of the nine films nominated for “Best Picture,” here are all of the trailers in one place so that you can decide what you need to see (and what you can skip) before the big show on Sunday, Feb. 26.

And if you’re entering an office Oscar pool, we want you to win.

