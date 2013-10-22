Here Are All The Important NFL Players Who Got Hurt This Week

Week 7 in the NFL was filled with injuries. Sunday’s action saw players like Jay Cutler, Arian Foster, Lance Briggs, Champ Bailey, Nick Foles, and Jermichael Finley leave their games due to injury.

Five other players left the games on Sunday and are expected to miss the rest of the season. Two of the five are on-teams with winning records poised for the playoffs.

Here are the five NFL players that suffered potential season-ending injuries:

Indianapolis Colts WR, Reggie Wayne (Torn ACL)

The six-time Pro Bowler suffered an injury while trying to make a catch on an errant throw by Andrew Luck here:

Houston Texans LB, Brian Cushing (Broken Leg, Torn LCL)

The 2011 All-Pro linebacker suffered his second consecutive season-ending injury after a low block by Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB, Doug Martin (Torn Labrum)

The NFL’s fifth leading rusher last season suffered the shoulder injury after getting hit by Falcons safety William Moore

St. Louis Rams QB, Sam Bradford (Torn ACL)

The 2010 Rookie Of The Year suffered the injury to his ACL while getting knocked out-of-bounds by Panthers safety Mike Mitchell here:

Cincinnati Bengals CB, Leon Hall (Torn Achilles)

The 2009 All-Pro corner suffered the injury on this play trying to defend Calvin Johnson and will be out back-to-back seasons with Achilles injuries

