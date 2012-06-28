Here Are All The Google+ Stats Google Just Bragged About

Google flashed a bunch of stats about Google+ at its big developer conference.



After seeing the stats, All Things D’s social reporter Mike Issac tweeted: “Those are the most insanely confusing Google+ metrics I have ever heard.”

We think the confusion is that Google says things like Google+ users sign in, and use Google services. It’s not entirely clear about how many people are just hanging out and using Google+.

Photo: Screenshot

