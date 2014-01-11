Here Are All The Details About The Upcoming New York Bitcoin Hearings

The New York Department of Financial Services just emailed the full information for their upcoming hearings about Bitcoin.

No one is under investigation — it’s more of a fact-finding type of thing so the state can figure out whether and how to regulate digital currencies — something some say is necessary to help them become more mainstream, though some oppose as contrary to their decentralized spirit.

SUPERINTENDENT LAWSKY ISSUES NOTICE OF INTENT TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING VIRTUAL CURRENCIES ON JANUARY 28 AND 29 IN NEW YORK CITY

Benjamin M. Lawsky, Superintendent of Financial Services, today issued a notice that the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) will hold a public hearing on the regulation of virtual currencies on

January 28 and 29 in New York City.

In August 2013, NYDFS announced that it had launched an inquiry into the appropriate regulatory guidelines for virtual currencies. As part of an ongoing fact-finding effort informing that inquiry, NYDFS subsequently announced its intention to hold a public hearing on this issue, including the potential NYDFS issuance of a ‘BitLicense’ specific to virtual currencies.

The hearing is open to the press and public, however, space is limited. Members of the media and public interested in attending the hearing should RSVP no later than January 27 at 2:00 PM to [email protected]

Additional details on the hearing, including witness lists and the timing of specific panels, will be announced in the near future. The witnesses providing testimony at the hearing are expected to include a broad cross-section of industry participants, investors, academics, and other individuals involved in the virtual currency industry.

Logistical Details

Time: Tuesday, January 28 (Expected Start Time: 10:00 AM)

Wednesday, January 29 (Expected Start Time: 10:00 AM)

Location: 90 Church Street

4th Floor Board Room

New York, NY

